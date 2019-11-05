May is a true leader: North Okanagan Green candidate

Marc Reinarz, Green Party candidate for the North Okanagan-Shuswap, tells the crowd at #ClimateStrike Salmon Arm on Friday, Sept. 20, that oil companies aren’t necessarily the enemy; the worst enemy is the politician who says they recognize climate change but blocks all action that leads to mitigation. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Green Party member Marc Reinarz, who ran in the 2019 federal election for the North Okanagan-Shuswap seat, said Elizabeth May’s decision to step down as leader of the party is bittersweet.

“She will still serve as the Green Leader in Parliament, while deputy Leader Jo-Ann Roberts takes on the role of interim Leader,” he said.

May will continue working with her caucus; Paul Manly (Nanaimo-Ladysmith) and Jenica Atwin (Fredericton), Reinarz said. They will “press for real climate action, electoral reform, reconciliation and all the key issues the Greens pressed in the campaign.”

A new leader of the Green Party of Canada will be elected at the national leadership convention in October of next year in Charlottetown, PEI, Reinarz said.

“To me personally, Elizabeth will always be the example of a true political leader,” he said. “Meaning, she is a presence in the room, she is a beacon of support to her candidates. She is so well versed in subject matter related to where humanity stands and needs to go.”

“Simply a decent person,” he added.

He did note however, he hopes the Greens new leader will come from the party’s younger demographic.

Reinarz hinted this isn’t the end for May.

“Please do note that Elizabeth is far from leaving the political scene.”

