May 2021 crime rates down from last year: Agassiz RCMP

Agassiz-Harrison has seen a decrease in crime last month compared to May 2020, according to recently released data from the RCMP.

Agassiz RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Mike Sargent said property crime reports throughout the policing area were down by 8 per cent compared to this time last year, and 2020 was already an extremely low year when it comes to crime. There was only one auto theft report filed from April to May 2021.

Police continue to investigate thefts from vehicles throughout Agassiz-Harrison, several of which involve catalytic converters.

There were no break and enter reports filed for May.

In total, 1,628 files were reported for the year leading up to May 31, which is slightly higher than last year’s Jan. 1 to May 31 total of 1,562 files – a 4 per cent increase. There were 28 files of crimes against persons and a total of 112 for the year leading up to the end of May. This is down by 7 per cent from last year’s May 31 totals.

