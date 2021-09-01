Maxime Bernier making campaign stop in Abbotsford with Fraser Valley hopefuls

Public event will feature six People's Party of Canada candidates in federal election

Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, speaks during a stop on his Mad Max Summer 2021 Pre-Election Tour at Yarrow Pioneer Park on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Maxime Bernier is back in B.C. on the campaign trail, and will be stopping in Abbotsford for a People’s Party of Canada (PPC) Fraser Valley Rally.

The event is described as a ‘regionally represented rally’ and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 4. at the Rotary Stadium in Abbotsford.

They are planning to have up to six People’s Party of Canada candidates participating, including Abbotsford candidate Kevin Sinclair. Other candidates expected are Rob Bogunovic for Chilliwack-Hope, Tyler Niles for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon, Rayna Boychuk for Langley-Aldergrove, Ian Kennedy for Cloverdale-Langley, and Juliuss Hoffmann for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge.

There will a public press conference, and a town hall style question and answer period. The rally is being organized by the Fraser Valley PPC Electoral District Association.

In a press release announcing the event this week, they state “it is time to make a stand against the outrageous totalitarian behaviour that the other parties and governments continue to illegally press on the citizens of Canada.”

“We are citizens with a mosaic and thriving Canadian identity, persons and peoples of all beliefs,lifestyles, and perspectives, who stand united under the longstanding Canadian values of freedom, respect, fairness, and responsibility,” said Timothy Knight, acting CEO, Fraser Valley PPC EDA.

They say the number one issue right now is the “government’s totalitarian response to COVID-19.”

Bernier has said the PPC will repeal vaccine mandates and vaccine passports.

“Section 1 of Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms states that reasonable limits to our rights and freedoms can only be imposed if it has been demonstrated that they are justified in a free and democratic society. Such a demonstration has not been made for covid restrictions, most of which are arguably unconstitutional,” Knight added.

He said the PPC is the only party opposing “the draconian over-reach of lock downs, mandated masks, mandatory vaccination, and vaccine passports.”

Throughout this week, Bernier is scheduled to speak in communities throughout Saskatchewan and Alberta.

