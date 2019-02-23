Maxime Bernier makes stop in Chilliwack for fundraiser event

Leader and founder of the People's Party of Canada speaks during brunch fundraiser for own party

Leader and founder of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC), Maxime Bernier, was in Chilliwack Saturday.

He spoke to a small but sold-out crowd of 35 supporters during a PPC fundraising brunch at the Coast Chilliwack Hotel.

Bernier left the Conservatives in August of 2018, stating he no longer agreed with Andrew Scheer’s leadership.

On Saturday, he spoke for about 40 minutes about building up membership in the PPC across all of Canada, as well as climate change, immigration and pipelines. His speech was followed by a question-and-answer session.