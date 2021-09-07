Matsqui Rec Centre pool in Abbotsford temporarily closed for maintenance

The pool at Matsqui Recreation Centre will be closed for maintenance from Sept. 7 to 27. (City of Abbotsford photo)

The Matsqui Recreation Centre (MRC) pool in Abbotsford will be closed for maintenance – which is done every two years – from Sept. 7 to 27, the city says in a press release.

The weight room will also be temporarily closed during this time. The MRC Arena programs, the Abbotsford Youth Commission Youth Centre, and Oasis Physiotherapy will remain open.

The public is encouraged to visit the Abbotsford Recreation Centre (ARC) during this time. ARC is located at 2499 McMillan Rd., along the #2 and #9 bus routes.

ARC is open Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Visit direct2rec.com to access fitness, aquatics and room booking options at ARC.

“While ARC and its users are subject to current public health orders, we expect there to be plenty of capacity to the support community members wishing to access services,” the press release states.

