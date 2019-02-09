Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford on day 4 of lockdown

The Matsqui Institution has been on lockdown, now, for four days, acccording to the Correctional Service of Canada.

The lockdown was put in place at 7:20 p.m. on Feb. 5 at the medium-security federal prison to enable an “exceptional search.”

The search was ordered to ensure safety in the institution for staff and inmates, the Correctional Service said in a news release, adding that the lockdown will end “as soon as it is considered safe to do so.”

Those seeking to visit inmates at the prison will have to wait until the search is completed.

“The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) is committed to preventing the entry of contraband into its institutions,” the news release reads.

“CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.”

