Massive new six-building complex planned for development in Mission

A massive new six-buiding complex is being planned for development in Mission.

On Oct. 19, Mission council approved a three-lot subdivision on the property at the intersection of Hurd Street and 7th Avenue, which will bring with it a total of 289 residential units, 11 commercial retail units and four office units.

The property will consist of three five-storey residential buildings, a two-story commercial building, a two-storey amenity building and a five-storey mixed-use commercial and residential building.

Under the site’s current designation in the Official Community Plan, mixed-use commercial and residential developments are typically capped at a height of four-stories and have a maximum floor space ratio – both of which are exceeded here.

The developers have proposed a housing agreement with the District where they will provide rental units, in exchange for an exception to the above limits.

A total of 56 of the residential dwelling units in one building will be guaranteed as rentals for 30 years.

The District’s Housing Needs Assessment for 2020 to 2024 identified the need to construct 263 market rental dwelling units.

The approval of this development brings the total number up to 80 units, or just over 30 per cent of the year’s goal.

The buildings will have an internal courtyard connecting the three residential buildings, and the complex will have park-like amenities and greenspace.

