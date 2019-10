Blaze at strip mall on George Ferguson Way, east of Trethewey Street

Crews battle a blaze at a laundromat on George Ferguson Way, east of Trethwey Street, on Sunday evening. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

A massive fire broke out Sunday evening in a laundromat at a strip mall in Abbotsford.

The business is located in the 32400 block of George Ferguson Way, between Gladwin Road and Trethewey Street.

Fire crews are expected to be on scene for quite some time. George Ferguson Way remains closed to traffic between Trethewey Street and Cruickshank Street, as of 9:15 p.m.

More details will be released as they become available.

