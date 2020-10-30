Masks to be required in all indoor City of Terrace facilities

Requirement comes as B.C. sees increase in COVID-19 cases

The City of Terrace now requires masks at all indoor City facilities. (File Photo)

The City of Terrace will require the use of masks in all indoor City facilities starting Nov. 1.

That includes the Terrace & District Aquatic Centre and the Sportsplex.

The decision to require masks comes as B.C. is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases, including in the Northern Health region.

Some activities within City facilities will be exempt from the requirement (or ‘mask-optional’), such as fitness classes and centres, swimming, and skating. Patrons must wear masks before and after engaging in exempt activities.

Additionally, some people will be exempt from the requirment, such as children under 5, people with disabilities, and people with chronic respiratory issues.

The City is asking people to bring their own masks, but disposable face masks will be available on-hand.

Facility staff will speak with anyone who is not wearing a mask when required.

For more information see the City of Terrace website.

Terrace Standard