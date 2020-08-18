Masks to be distributed to Comox Valley bus passengers Thursday

Leading up to the implementation of the mandatory face covering policy, BC Transit and the Comox Valley Regional District will be handing out masks on Thursday, Aug. 20 at the following locations from 7:30 - 9:30 a.m.:

BC Transit and the Comox Valley Regional District will be handing out masks Aug. 20 in the Comox Valley Regional Transit System. File photo

Leading up to the implementation of the mandatory face covering policy, BC Transit and the Comox Valley Regional District will be handing out masks on Thursday, Aug. 20 at the following locations from 7:30 – 9:30 a.m.:

•4th Street Exchange

•Driftwood Mall Exchange

•Comox Mall Exchange

Following the guidance of the Provincial Health Officer and WorkSafeBC, and drawing on the best practices of the transit industry worldwide, BC Transit has implemented safety measures to respond to COVID-19.

“Our practices and procedures also align with BC’s Restart Plan,” a news release states.

As part of these measures, face coverings will be mandatory on all BC Transit buses beginning Aug. 24, unless passengers meet exclusion criteria listed at BCTransit.com/COVID-19.

While face coverings are mandatory, the policy is an educational step without enforcement. The educational position is aligned with TransLink and other transit agencies in Canada.

For more details about BC Transit’s response to COVID-19, and a list of the safety measures in place, visit bctransit.com.

Comox Valley Record