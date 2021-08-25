Masks required in local public indoor areas: Officials

Per renewed regulations from the province, both the District of Kent and Village of Harrison Hot Springs announced returning mask regulations, effective Wednesday, Aug. 25.
During a press conference on Tuesday (Aug. 24), provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced all British Columbians would be required to wear masks in all indoor public places. This comes after the mandate was lifted as B.C. entered phase 3 of its restart plan in early July.
Harrison Hot Springs officials remind the public masks will be required in all public areas of village buildings, which includes the Village Office, Memorial Hall, Tourism Harrison River Valley and the Ranger Station Art Gallery.
In the District of Kent, masks are mandatory in spaces such as Municipal Hall, the indoor areas of Ferny Coombe Pool, the Community Recreation and Cultural Centre except when exercising. These rules are in place regardless of vaccination status. Medical exceptions apply.
