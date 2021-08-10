Masks required in all city-owned buildings in Nelson

The City of Nelson has gone back to mandatory masks in its facilities. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

The City of Nelson has moved back to mandatory mask-wearing in all city-owned and operated facilities in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 confirmed cases in the Nelson area.

The mandate includes City Hall, the Nelson Public Library, Capitol Theatre, Nelson Curling Club, Civic Centre and the Nelson and District Youth Centre.

“All visitors are required to wear a mask if entering any City of Nelson operated building in order to ensure the safety of our staff, contractors and others visiting these sites,” a city Facebook post states.

Exceptions are children under 12, those who have difficulty breathing, and people who suffer from illnesses or disabilities that make it difficult to put on or take off a face covering.

