Masks now required to enter Sicamous Municipal Hall

Mask policy joins other precautions already in place at district office

Members of the public will now have to wear masks to enter the Sicamous Municipal Hall. (File photo)

Visitors to the District of Sicamous municipal building are now required to wear a face mask.

As of November 2, masks must be worn by those meeting with district staff or making inquiries at the front counter, and also by members of the public attending council and other public meetings.

The mask requirement also applies to all staff members when passing through the lobby area of the district office.

Sicamous’ announcement of the mask requirements comes on the heels of a similar announcement, made on Oct. 30 by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, stating masks must be worn by all visitors in CSRD-owned public facilities, as well as in their regional offices and administrative buildings.

Other pandemic precautions have been in place at Sicamous’ municipal hall since it reopened to the public in May, after being closed during the initial stages of COVID-19. Other precautions include one-way entrance and exit to the building and regular cleaning of any high-touch surfaces.

District staff remain able to assist the public by phone or email at 250-836-2477 0r info@sicamous.ca.

