Masks now mandatory in District facilities

The District of Houston has closed the municipal office to walk in traffic, with entry now limited to those who have made prior appointments.

The move follows sweeping health orders issued by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry Nov. 19 in response to a second wave surge of the COVID-19 virus which has resulted in a dramatic increase in positive tests throughout the province.

“This restriction will remain in place until further notice,” a District press release of Nov. 19 stated.

Further, no spectators will be allowed within the Claude Parish Memorial Arena.

And visitors to all District facilities will be required to wear a mask while inside.

Prior to Dr. Henry’s new directives meant to reduce social and other interactions, the District had already decided to move council and other District meetings to the arena in order to provide the space for social distancing.

Council’s first meeting at the arena will be Dec. 1.

“Residents attending this meeting in person will be required to wear a mask for the duration of the meeting and follow all health and safety protocols,” indicated the District release.

“We appreciate your cooperation and understanding with this matter and encourage the public to continue taking protective measures such as social distancing, frequent handwashing or sanitizing, wearing a mask in public, and staying home if you feel unwell,” the release added.

The Houston Public Library has also imposed new restrictions in line with Dr. Henry’s health orders.

Masks must be worn in the library at all times, computer use is by appointment only and all in-house events have been cancelled. Seating has also been removed.

“Those wishing to use the wifi on their own devices will be able to access the internet from outside the building,” the library added in a release.

