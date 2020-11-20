Masks now mandatory in all City of Campbell River facilities

'We urge everyone to do their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19' says city manager

Masks are now officially mandatory in all City of Campbell River facilities. Black Press File Photo

In response to the provincial government’s Nov. 19 public health orders, the City of Campbell River has annoucned it now requires employees and visitors to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth in all public and common spaces within city facilities.

The city’s recreation department has also modified some programs to comply with public health requirements.

Effective immediately, according to the release from the city, masks are required in public recreation spaces for everyone over the age of 2 years, high-intensity fitness activities – including Spin and Tabata – have been cancelled, no spectators are permitted at indoor or outdoor sporting events or practices and no outdoor or indoor social bookings or rentals are available.

Booking is open for the weight room and low risk programs, however, and low intensity fitness classes are still currently offered.

“We continue to follow all current public health guidelines and recommendations, and we will issue public notification on any changes as necessary,” says city manager Deborah Sargent. “We urge everyone to do their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and appreciate people’s patience and cooperation as we adjust our service levels to comply with evolving public health requirements.”

Find more information about the City’s safety procedures and service delivery during the pandemic at campbellriver.ca/COVID-19 – or call 250-286-5700 for more information.

Campbell River Mirror