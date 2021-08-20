Masks mandatory again inside RDCK facilities

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and low vaccination rates in parts of the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) the board of directors has announced measures to help lower the risk of virus transmission in RDCK facilities.

Masks are now required to be worn by staff and the public inside the common areas of any RDCK facility unless they are actively participating in a recreational activity as directed by the RDCK. These measures will be in place until further notice.

“We are implementing these measures due to the increase in of COVID-19 cases in the region,” said board chair Aimee Watson. “Wearing masks and complying with these measures will help limit the risk of transmission throughout our communities, and will help keep our staff, residents and visitors safe.”

Effective immediately, masks must be worn in all RDCK public spaces, including all publicly accessible parts of recreation facilities and RDCK offices in Castlegar, Nelson, Creston and Nakusp, including the Castlegar and District Community Complex.

Effective Monday, Aug. 23, masks must be worn at all times inside exercise facilities, including while exercising or using the fitness centres. People who are unable to wear a mask due to a health condition are exempt from mask requirements. People who are unable to wear a mask must maintain at least three metres distance at all times when in the facility.

Also effective Monday, only required caregivers and event personnel are allowed to attend an event, spectators are not permitted.

These new measures follow similar measures in place in the Central Okanagan. Other measures currently in place for Step 3 of BC’s Restart plan are not affected. Please follow all guidelines and signage in place when visiting any facility.

Full mask guidelines are available on the RDCK website: Mask Safety Guidelines August 2021

Castlegar News