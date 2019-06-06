Masked gunman robs Qualicum Beach store

June 5 robbery the second this week in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area

For the second time this week, a Parksville Qualicum Beach area store has been robbed at gunpoint.

A masked suspect with a gun robbed the Stop and Shop Grocery in Qualicum Beach on June 5. Store owner Ken Chang said a man entered the shop at 11:24 a.m., pointed a gun at him and told him to open his till drawer. After Chang gave the suspect the money in the till he ran away.

“It’s a very slow time, usually,” Chang said. “I didn’t realize what was happening.”

Chang said security footage shows a man walking across the store parking lot unmasked.

“He put the mask on when he came in,” Chang said.

On June 3, a similar robbery took place at the Arlington Beer and Wine store in Nanoose Bay. A masked man entered the liquor store, pointed a gun at the employee and demanded all the money in the till and then ran away.

The Oceanside RCMP said at this time they are not releasing any information on the incident as it could interfere with the investigation.

