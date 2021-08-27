Marxist-Leninist, Liberal candidates added to North Island-Powell River slate

So far six candidates have been nominated for riding

The slate of candidates running in the North Island-Powell River riding for the 2021 federal election has grown by two.

Two new candidates have filed their paperwork with Elections Canada, bringing the total to six. Jennifer Grenz has been confirmed as the Liberal Party candidate for the riding, and Carla Neal will be representing the Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada.

The Mirror has reached out to both candidates for comment.

They join incumbent NDP candidate Rachel Blaney, Green Party of Canada candidate Jessica Wegg, Conservative Party of Canada candidate Shelley Downey and Maverick Party candidate Stacey Gastis.

The nomination period is open until Monday, Aug. 30, and the complete list of candidates will be available on Elections Canada’s website on Sept. 1.

RELATED: North Island-Powell River Candidate Q and A: Climate Change

Federal parties prescribe health measures on the campaign trail

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River Mirror