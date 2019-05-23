Martha Matthew newest councillor for Simpcw First Nation

Martha Matthew was sworn in as a Simpcw First Nation Councilor at a Community Swearing In Ceremony held May 2,2019,in Chu Chua. District of Barriere CAO Colleen Hannigan officiated the swearing in. Pictured (l-r) are District of Barriere Councillor Donna Kibble, Simpcw Councillors Tina Donald and Martha Matthew, Alison Green, and District of Barriere CAO Colleen Hannigan. Matthew replaces the Off Reserve Councillor Lori Eustache who stepped down in April.