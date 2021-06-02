MARS visitor centre set to open to visitors this weekend

Tours must be pre-booked through the MARS website

The MARS visitor centre is opening up to the public this weekend through pre-booked tours only. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

The MARS Visitor Centre is re-opening for its guided outdoor tours beginning this weekend.

The pre-booked tours will begin on Saturday, June 5, and allows the public to learn about the centre’s animal patients and the care they receive at the hospital.

Visitors are able to view recovering bald eagles in their two-story flight pen, visit non-releasable ambassador owls, eagles and albino crows and meet a bird up close with handler.

Trails pass through the gardens and spaces with native plants on the property in addition to animal viewings.

Admission to the Merville-based facility is by donation at the MARS gift shop by cash, credit or debit; all donations support the MARS wildlife hospital. Tax receipts are available for donations of more than $20.

The tour is about one hour in length, and visitors are required to bring masks for inside the gift shop and visitor building. Dress appropriately for the weather and for outdoor walking trails.

Dogs are not allowed on-site as they cause stress for the animal patients.

For more information or to book a timeslot, visit marswildliferescue.com.

