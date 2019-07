Fifth Street in downtown Courtenay was packed Saturday morning as people flocked to the 49th annual Market Day event.

With more than 120 vendors and handmade producers lining the street, customers had the opportunity to check out merchandise, art, food, dance, music and more.

The event shuts down around 6 p.m., but continues with an Apres Market Day event at Gladstone Brewing Company on Fourth Street.