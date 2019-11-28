Mark Strahl reprising his role as chief Opposition whip for the Conservatives

Chilliwack-Hope MP says his focus as whip will be on holding the Trudeau Liberals to account

Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl will reprise his role in the House of Commons as chief Opposition whip — but this time around there’s a minority Liberal government in power.

Strahl’s re-appointment as party whip by Conservative leader Andrew Scheer was announced Thursday with a list of MPs who will lead the Tory caucus in the 43rd Parliament.

“I am pleased to be a strong voice for B.C. on Andrew Scheer’s Conservative leadership team,” Strahl said, adding that he will continue to be a strong advocate for Chilliwack-Hope first and foremost, no matter what position he is offered by the party leader.

“In the whip’s role, I want to help get the most out of our bigger, stronger Conservative team of MPs in Ottawa,” Strahl said. “We have been given the job of holding (Prime Minister) Justin Trudeau and his minority Liberal government to account, and we are going to stay focused on that task.”

The political landscape in the House of Commons shifted after the most recent election.

“The whip’s job will be different in this Parliament because it’s a minority Parliament and the combined opposition has the power to defeat the government at any time,” Strahl underlined. “This will require a new level of communication and cooperation with my counterparts in the other parties in the House of Commons.”

His goal is to “work hard every day” with colleagues to hold the Liberal government accountable for Canadian taxpayers and families.

Strahl has been in the role since 2017, and his duties as chief whip are in addition to those he maintains as MP for Chilliwack-Hope.

Appointments included:

Deputy Leader: Leona Alleslev (Aurora—Oak Ridges—Richmond Hill, Ontario)

Quebec Political Lieutenant: Alain Rayes (Richmond—Arthabaska, Quebec)

House Leader of the Official Opposition: Candice Bergen (Portage—Lisgar, Manitoba)

Chief Opposition Whip: Mark Strahl (Chilliwack—Hope, British Columbia)

Deputy House Leader of the Official Opposition: John Nater (Perth—Wellington, Ontario)

Deputy Opposition Whip: John Brassard (Barrie—Innisfil, Ontario)

Caucus-Party Liaison: Diane Finley (Haldimand—Norfolk, Ontario)

Conservative National Caucus Chair: Tom Kmiec (Calgary Shepard, Alberta)

Caucus-OLO Coordinator: Chris Warkentin (Grande Prairie—Mackenzie, Alberta)

“I am incredibly proud to work with these experienced and dedicated Conservative Members of Parliament,” Scheer commented.

They will spend time and energy on “correcting” the mistakes of the Trudeau government.

“And we will stand ready to make the case to the people that only a Conservative government can keep this country united and deliver the change so many Canadians are looking for,” Scheer said, adding he will be announcing his shadow cabinet later this week.

