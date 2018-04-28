Mariner search and rescue issues reminder about staying safe on the water

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 27 volunteers are promoting summer safety on the water with free programs and services to the boating public. (Photo: Merv Unger)

As warm spring weather arrives, Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue volunteers are standing by to help keep people safe when they set out to recreate in Nanaimo’s waters.

In 2017, RCMSAR Station 27 Nanaimo responded 69 times to incidents on the water that resulted from boaters stranded because of mechanical breakdowns, craft taking on water, clam diggers stranded when the tide came in, ferry passengers who thought they saw a body in the water, overloaded craft and even cultural events and local festivities.

No call RCMSAR volunteers respond to is unimportant, but many calls can be avoided when boaters and swimmers take preventative measures by learning proper safety procedures and ensuring they have the proper safety equipment, according to a press release from the group.

RCMSAR volunteers are always on standby to respond to emergencies, but also to help make sure boaters make it home safely from a day on the water by providing boating safety information and even loaning children’s life jackets through the Kids Don’t Float program.

For boaters not sure what safety equipment they need, RCMSAR Station 27 Nanaimo offers free safety checks in which members will visit boats at the dock to make sure the safety equipment needed is aboard to help small craft operators stay safe in the environment they’re boating and will also provide an inspection sticker with emergency numbers.

The service is free, fast, and confidential; watch for volunteers and signs at local marinas.

To learn more about RCMSAR Station 27 Nanaimo and its programs available to the public, visit www.rcmsar27.ca.

