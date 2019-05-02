Motorists are urged to check weather conditions for thier route before travelling this weekend (Pexel web image)

Marine weather warning for Haida Gwaii area

Bowie and West Coast Vancouver Island North set for gale force winds and waves building to 3 metres

  • May. 2, 2019 12:00 a.m.
Regions of Northwest B.C have received a colder bout of weather in the last week of April and Environment Canada is issuing a warning for the northern half of Bowie off of Haida Gwaii.

For Friday night and Saturday, Environment Canada warns of gale force winds, seas of up to 3 metres building to 4 metres, and poor visibility due to showers for the area known as Bowie, Northwest of Haida Gwaii.

West Coast Vancouver Island North region also has a warning in effect for gale force winds of up to 25 knots and waves building to 3 meters with poor visibility due to showers.

For those travelling to eastern B.C., there is a special weather statement warning of late-season snowfall of between five to 10 cm for a section of Highway 97 – Pine Pass.

To view road conditions in advance, check www.drivebc.ca.

