Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 27 Nanaimo assisted a boat which had dragged its anchor near Shack Island on Saturday afternoon. (GARY KORPAN photo)

Marine Search and Rescue assists sailboat in distress in Nanaimo

Sailboat drags anchor near Shack Island

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 27 responded to a call from a sailboat in distress in the waters off of Nanaimo on Saturday afternoon.

Nanaimo has been affected by high winds, with B.C. Ferries cancellations and B.C. Hydro outages, and marine search and rescue received a call just after 1 p.m. to assist a 35-foot boat, which dragged its anchor near Shack Island and Pipers Lagoon Park in the north end of Nanaimo, according to Merv Unger, marine SAR spokesman.

The boat was towed out and re-anchored with no apparent leaks or other damage, Unger said, and there were no injuries.

