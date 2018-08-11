Marine rescue units looking for possible overturned boat near Kaleden

Update Aug. 11 5:30 p.m.

Fire department crews from Penticton and Kaleden have left the scene of a possible overturned boat reported in Skaha Lake near Kaleden without finding a boat or occupants. The call has been turned over to the RCMP for further investigation.

Emergency services are on the scene at Banbury point near Kaleden, looking for a possible overturned boat.

A call was received at about 4:30 p.m. for a partially submerged boat in Skaha Lake.

Early reports are the marine rescue unit didn’t find anything near shore and are searching deeper water now. Reports also say the occupants made it to shore, but as yet Kaleden and Penticton fire services have yet to find anyone.

A Western News reporter is on his way to the scene. Updates to follow.

