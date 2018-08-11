Generic fire engine lights

Marine rescue units looking for possible overturned boat near Kaleden

Update Aug. 11 5:30 p.m.

Update Aug. 11 5:30 p.m.

Fire department crews from Penticton and Kaleden have left the scene of a possible overturned boat reported in Skaha Lake near Kaleden without finding a boat or occupants. The call has been turned over to the RCMP for further investigation.

——

Emergency services are on the scene at Banbury point near Kaleden, looking for a possible overturned boat.

A call was received at about 4:30 p.m. for a partially submerged boat in Skaha Lake.

Early reports are the marine rescue unit didn’t find anything near shore and are searching deeper water now. Reports also say the occupants made it to shore, but as yet Kaleden and Penticton fire services have yet to find anyone.

A Western News reporter is on his way to the scene. Updates to follow.

Steve Kidd

Senior reporter, Penticton Western News

Email me or message me on Facebook

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
Wind a concern as Arbutus Ridge fire grows to 20 hectares
Next story
Evacuation orders issued for Tatelkuz Lake and Lang Lake and Murphy Lake areas

Just Posted

Quesnel deploys firefighters, water tender to aid Burns Lake

  • 19 hours ago

 

Quesnel deploys firefighters, water tender to aid Burns Lake

  • 19 hours ago

 

Area east of 70 Mile on evacuation order, 70 Mile and South Green Lake on alert

 

Petition started after ‘racist, hateful’ comments reportedly made at South Surrey pool

 

Most Read