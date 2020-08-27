Marine emergency halts Duke Point-Tsawwassen ferry sailing

Coastal Inspiration 10:15 a.m. sailing to Tsawwassen will see arrival delayed, says B.C. Ferries

A ferry bound from the Nanaimo area to Tsawwassen has halted due to an emergency, according to B.C. Ferries.

According to a noon-time social media post, B.C. Ferries said the Coastal Inspiration, which departed Duke Point at 10:15 a.m. and destined for Tsawwassen terminal, was delayed due to assisting with a marine emergency.

According to a various reports, a person was reported overboard.

A call has been placed to B.C. Ferries.

More to come.

reporter@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow Karl on Twitter and Instagram

Previous story
McLeese Lake residents rally for justice at Williams Lake courthouse
Next story
RDKB service fleet drops fuel consumption, carbon emissions due to COVID

Just Posted

Most Read