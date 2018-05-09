Contractors move into the parking lot off Marine Drive, near the waterfront pier. (Contributed photo)

Marine Drive traffic delays expected due to water main replacement

Work expected to take place from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., May 14-25

The City of White Rock issued a notice to some Marine Drive business owners this week that there will be disruption of traffic due to a water main replacement between Martin Street and the White Rock Museum and Archives.

The work – according to a notice delivered to a Marine Drive business owner on May 8 – will increase the water main size to 250mm diameter to provide water service to Memorial Park, the pier, and improve the water flow for fire services.

The notice says work will take place between 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. from May 14-25.

“Alternating single lane traffic flow will be provided around the construction. Please coordinate business deliveries with the contractor and traffic control personnel. The contractor will maintain access during construction,” the notice states.

Hyland Excavating had been contracted to conduct the work. If businesses or residents have any questions, the notice encourages them to contact Hyland Excavating at 604-968-0428 or the city’s engineering technologist at 604-541-2192.

