Marina at former Kutenai Landing site will be half non-motorized

Council says limits will reduce noise and greenhouse gases on the lake

Owner Sun Holdings Inc. has requested a change back to standard zoning for the land formerly slated for the Kutenai Landing project. Council granted this on Monday. Photo submitted

If and when the former Kutenai Landing site at 900 Lakeside Drive is developed, half of the slips at its marina will have to be for non-motorized boats.

That’s according to Nelson city council zoning decision made on Monday.

The decision is the result of a re-zoning application being sent back to the drawing board by council in October after a public hearing because of a concern about noise on the lake and greenhouse gas emissions resulting from a 60-slip marina that would have been allowed in the new zoning.

The change to half non-motorized was then agreed to by the owner of the property, Sun Holdings Inc.

The company has no development proposal for the site, but it recently asked council to rezone it for housing and some retail commercial use including a marina. The requested new zoning would make it easier to attract a developer, the owner said, and the city has agreed.

Nelson engineer Peter Ward, who attended the council meeting representing Sun Holdings, said there would not necessarily be a marina at all, depending on whether a future developer sees that there is a market for it.

City manager Kevin Cormack pointed out that the marina at the Prestige has a waiting list.

On the question of whether an electric powered boat is considered non-motorized, the new bylaw is silent.

Related:

Nelson council to re-zone former Kutenai Landing site

Nelson council questions 60-slip marina at former Kutenai Landing site

bill.metcalfe@nelsonstar.com Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter