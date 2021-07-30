Marian Lake fire under control; Blackwaterr Ridge fire being held in Golden area

Two other fires still burn out of control, according to BC Wildfire dashboard

Two wildfires continue to burn out of control in the Golden area, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The Carrol Creek fire, located approximately 50 kilometres north of Golden in the Donald area, has been burning since July 1, and is now estimated to be 275 hectares in size, growing from 155 hectares last week.

The Mt. Hunter fire, which is located approximately 20 kilometres east of Golden along the Trans-Canada highway, has also seen significant growth, coming in at 182 hectares, up from 40 hectares just a few days ago. It has been burning since July 20, with lightning as the suspected cause.

Progress is being made on two other fires in the area, however.

The Marion Lake fire, located just south of Golden in the Beaverfoot Valley, is now considered to be under control at 40 hectares.

The fire, which was discovered on July 22, is suspected to have been caused by a lightning strike.

The Blackwater Ridge fire, which is also located north of Golden in the Donald area, is still being held at 100 hectares. The fire, which has been burning since July 11, was also suspected to have been cause by a lightning strike.

Both Blackwater Ridge and Carrol Creek are ‘modified response’ fires or “monitor fires” are established based on a mix of factors including but not limited to, challenges to crew safety, distance from communities, and inoperable terrain, according to B.C. Wildfire Service.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has recently out a new emergency alert system, which they say will give residents access to trusted, timely and accurate information in times of crises.

The alert system will provide up to date information on evacuations and emergency orders in Golden and Area A should need be.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll- free or *5555 on a cellphone.

For more information and updates visit bcwildfire.ca. An interactive map of all active wildfires can be found here .

