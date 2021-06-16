Margaret Patrick Memorial Centre getting upgrades

The Margaret Patrick Memorial Centre is undergoing massive renovations. This project undertaken by Lake Babine Nation, is being done as the last time the centre had renovations was in 1999 and it has been due for upgrades. "We are putting on a new metal roof, hardie board and cedar sidings, new windows, installing new LED lighting, cleaned out the parking lot storm drain, painting the inside, installing new flooring and heating system," said Rick Dobbs. The renovations are expected to complete by mid-August. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)