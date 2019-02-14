Marco Kacic looks to Kelowna for another Formula 4 win

"He proved this last weekend, he deserves to be there."

Kelowna’s Marco Kacic is living life in the fast lane.

When he was five-years-old, he was a pretty speedy go cart racer winning multiple races.

By age 12, Marco had caught the eye of Italian CRG Kart owner Giancarlo Tinini, who signed him to represent his brand as a junior factory driver.

At age 14, Marco signed with Formula 1600 team, exclusive Autosport to be a development driver.

Now, at 15-years-old he’s one of the top Formula 4 contenders, something that was made evident last week when he won the USA F4 Winter series in Fontana, California. If he’s able to keep up the momentum, he could achieve his greatest dream, becoming a Formula One driver.

His dad, Danny, is hoping to help him achieve that goal because he knows all too well that it’s more than talent that puts you ahead of the pack.

“Performing on track is such a small part of it,” he said. “There’s a lot of networking and sponsorship and media stuff to learn.”

There’s also the ever-present issue of funding.

“It’s an expensive sport,” said Danny.

“He proved this last weekend, he deserves to be there, he’s super quick at a young age, but he needs the funds… this sport is for wealthy people and we’re far from it.”

Danny doesn’t want Marco to give up on his dreams because of something as basic as dollars like he had to do when he was not much older.

Particularly because Marco has worked so hard.

“I’m really proud of him. It’s cool what he does on the track,” he said. “But he’s mature off the track. You grow up quick in this sport. Just the way he talks and handle himself… I wish had half his maturity at even double his age.”

Part of that maturity can be attributed to his education. He’s in his second year in Canadian sports school, which is a school for aspiring athletes.

“It’s four days week only three hours a day … and a big focus is physical training,” he said.

If he can continue with that training, Danny is sure Marco will become a big name and he will owe it to the community that embraced him.

To that end they launched a GoFundMe account to help Marco achieve his dream. To learn more about that go to https://www.gofundme.com/marco-kacic-racings-2019-season.

