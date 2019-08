Holding a photo of her son, Zachary, who died in a recovery house, Maggie Plett receives a hug. The South Surrey mother took part in a Wednesday afternoon march to raise awareness of the overdose crisis. (Tracy Holmes photo)

A march to raise awareness of the ongoing overdose crisis, and remember those lost to it, took place in White Rock this afternoon.

Dozens of people affected by the issue – parents, recovery home operators, counsellors and more, some carrying placards with photos of their loved ones – marched from city hall, along Johnston Road to 18 Avenue and 152 Street, before returning to city hall.

READ MORE: Overdose awareness march planned for White Rock

The march was organized to mark International Overdose Awareness Day (Aug. 31).

Full story to come…