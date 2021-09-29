M’akola Housing Society and Cowichan Tribes have organized a National Day of Truth & Reconciliation March on Sept. 30, starting at 9:30 a.m. (File photo)

March to be held in Duncan in honour of National Truth & Reconciliation Day

March starts at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday

  • Sep. 29, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

M’akola Housing Society and Cowichan Tribes, along with a number of other organizations, have organized a National Day of Truth & Reconciliation March on Sept. 30, starting at 9:30 a.m.

It’s recommended that people carpool, as the march is expected to have a large turnout of participants.

Parking is available in the fields behind Vancouver Island University, located at 2011 University Way.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. at Vancouver Island University.

The start line for the march is at VIU’s roundabout and the march will end at Cowichan Tribes’ Si’em Lelum soccer fields on River Road, with post-events planned.

Traffic control has been arranged, and detour routes will be in place.

It is requested that all vehicles parked on the street route be removed by 8 a.m.

If your vehicle is parked on the street, you may be towed to a nearby street or blocked in by the march for short time.

For safety, no vehicles are permitted to move within the march of people.

In a related event, on Sept. 29 at 3 p.m., the Cowichan Valley Metis will be hosting a flag raising ceremony at Duncan City Hall as part of the National Day of Truth & Reconciliation.

All are welcome and masks are recommended.

