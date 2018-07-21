March of the umps

Players and coaches were joined on the field by Trail Little League officials for the opening ceremony of major provincial championship Saturday at Andy Bilesky. Trail’s first game is Saturday 2 p.m. against Beacon Hill. Then Sunday at 10 a.m. it’s Trail versus Whalley. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Umpires for the 2018 BC Little League Championship in Trail made their way to the field

SHERI REGNIER

Trail Times

