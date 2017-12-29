March: New $7.1 million fire centre opens

A look back at some of our stories from March, 2017

Monica Lamb-Yorski/Tribune file photo. Firefighters, politicians and Smokey the Bear gathered to cut the ribbon to officially open the new $7.1 million Cariboo Fire Centre at the Williams Lake Airport.

March 2

Bad diesel shuts down pumps in lakecity

An extensive diesel fuel recall shut down some diesel pumps in Williams Lake.

The Husky Refinery in Prince George called local pump owners to alert them to a quality control issue and asked them to shut off their pumps.

Pumps in the lakecity were drained and refilled with fresh fuel.

March 2

Lakecity trio win 24-hour ice race

A trio of lakecity motorcycle riders endured 24 hours of continuous racing on ice and slush to take first place in the gruelling, aptly-named Numb Bum race.

Roger Patenaude, Dave Dunaway and Sasha Kokesch, all from Williams Lake, joined Quesnel’s Steve Graham and Kamloops’ Don McLennan to achieve the feat, which took place on a frozen lake in Sandy Beach, Alta.

The team entered in the novice class, but wound up finishing in first place overall in a field of around 30 teams, beating the top team in the professional division

March 6

Police warn public of break-in increase

An increase in break-ins prompted Williams Lake RCMP to ask the public to keep a look out for any suspicious activity.

“There’s been 28-plus break and enters in the last three weeks or so,” said Staff Sgt. Del Byron. “We are asking the public to be vigilant in their observations of goings on in their communities and give us a call if they see anything suspicious.”

Break-ins included the Williams Lake Veterinary Hospital and a residence off South Lakeside Drive.

March 9

Three new doctors for Williams Lake

Dr. Travis Routtu, Dr. Johann Kriek and Dr. Ghaida Radhi were welcomed to the lakecity, good news for those in town without a doctor.

While Routtu was born and raised in Williams Lake, completing his medical degree through the University of Northern British Columbia, Kriek and Radhi were recruited internationally through the Practice Ready Assessment-BC program, a partnership between the provincial government and Doctors of BC.

March 14

First Cariboo Chilcotin Film Fest a hit

A film festival celebrating the artists and talents of the Cariboo Chilcotin was hosted in the Gibraltar Room, March 10.

Films included one made by the students of local director Trevor Mack; The Chilcotin Ark, a film by photographer Chris Harris, a 1974 full length film, The Bears and I filmed in the Chilcotin, in addition to many more.

Celebrated by the full house, the festival was considered a celebration of the talents and sights of the Cariboo Chilcotin.

March 23

New fire centre opens for the 2017 season

Under sunny skies government officials helped open the brand new $7.1 million Cariboo Fire Centre at the Williams Lake Airport.

Built by Lauren Brothers Construction of Williams Lake, the new centre’s buildings replaced 11 separate structures and trailers, some which were 40 years old.

March 28

MiningWatch Canada’s prosecution of Mount Polley disaster stayed

A Provincial Court Judge accepted a stay of proceedings in MiningWatch Canada’s private prosecution regarding the Aug. 2014 Mount Polley Mine tailings impoundment disaster.

Crown asked to stay the proceedings saying there was no reasonable prospect of conviction with the materials presented, and because there was still an ongoing investigation being conducted by three different agencies .