March in Castlegar drier and colder than average: Meteorologist

The city received just 65% of its average precipitation during the month

If you thought March in Castlegar was colder and drier than usual, you’re not alone.

BC Wildfire Service meteorologist Jesse Ellis said the city was about one degree colder than average and received just 65 per cent of its average precipitation during the month.

Ellis said wind direction was the main culprit behind the out-of-character weather.

“Our temperatures were below normal because we had a prevailing upper flow from the northwest. The northwesterly flows normally don’t bring as much precipitation to the region as a westerly or southwesterly flow.”

Ellis said Castlegar also received unusual ratios of snow and rain during the month.

“Typically in March, most of our precipitation in Castlegar comes as rain. However, this year we really lacked rain,” said Ellis. “However, we did pick up more than the average amount of snow.”

Castlegar received just 46 per cent of its average amount of rainfall for March.

A minimum temperature record of -5.7 C was set on March 17, beating the previous record of -5.6 C back in 1971.

Dry weather conditions in Castlegar will likely persist for the foreseeable future, as a modified Arctic air mass will start to push southward over southern B.C. this weekend and bring cooler temperatures to the region.

“Next week, we will also likely be back to a northwesterly flow for Castlegar. In that pattern, we should have little to no precipitation with temperatures at or slightly above seasonal averages.”

Despite the cooler weather in the forecast, Environment Canada forecasts temperatures of 21 C with sunshine for Castlegar, on April 8.

