About three dozen people paraded down Third Avenue on Saturday afternoon to draw attention to drug addiction. TERESA BIRD PHOTO

March for drug addiction awareness arrives in Port Alberni

Walk is one in a series that started in Tofino and will end in Victoria

  • May. 15, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

About three dozen people paraded down Third Avenue on the afternoon of Saturday, May 12 to draw attention to drug addiction. The walk is one in a series that started in Tofino and will travel to other Island communities and end in Victoria, says spokesperson Grace Frank of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation.

“We started about a month or more ago.

“We just couldn’t sit back and watch anymore,” said Frank, who has young family members, including a son, struggling with drug addiction.

“We are losing so many of our young ones. Sad times for many of our communities. It affects the whole west coast.”

Frank said they are hoping to hold a gathering at the Athletic Hall the end of June that will include First Nations leaders, RCMP, first responders and others to further raise awareness of drug addiction issues.

publisher@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
New round of consultations about converting Langley hotel into homeless shelter
Next story
Tourism numbers continue to rise

Just Posted

Councillor right; referendum wrong

  • 9 hours ago

 

Tory staffer lobbied senators to delay legal-pot bill weeks before being fired

  • 9 hours ago

 

55 dead in Gaza protests as Israel fetes US Embassy move

  • 9 hours ago

 

Officials break ground for 14-storey tower in White Rock

 

Most Read