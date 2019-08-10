March for Climate held in Nanaimo in lead-up to global strike

Advocates ask City of Nanaimo, unions and school district to endorse week of action in September

Sylvia Barroso was among those attending a March for the Climate event at the lawn of Nanaimo City Hall Saturday morning. (KARL YU/News Bulletin)

Environmental advocates in Nanaimo sought to sound the alarm for climate change Saturday and seek to do so again next month.

About 60 people gathered on the lawn of Nanaimo City Hall this morning for a March for Climate event organized by Extinction Rebellion, an international movement aiming to “halt mass extinction.” It sought to raise awareness for the changing climate and demand action from governments. A week of action is set to begin Sept. 20, with a global strike planned for Sept. 27.

Organizers are calling on the City of Nanaimo, its council, local Nanaimo and Duncan District Labour Council unions, trades unions and Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools to recognize and endorse the climate strike. It also asks students to organize class walkouts, with support from teachers.

RELATED: Nanaimo city council declares climate emergency

RELATED: Nanaimo students press for action on climate change

Emily Anderson, event spokeswoman, said the strike will see cities all around the world participating and taking action for the entire week.

“We’re calling on the citizens of Nanaimo to come out and demand action from our government regarding the climate crisis,” said Anderson.

The City of Nanaimo recently declared a climate emergency and while Anderson said she thinks it is a good move, more needs to be done.

“I think Nanaimo is really trying and is doing a lot of changes to help climate change, but I don’t think they’re drastic enough or quick enough to reflect the crisis,” said Anderson.

The group subsequently marched through Nanaimo’s downtown and toward the waterfront.

reporter@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow Karl on Twitter and Instagram