Marc Kinna named new head of Baptist Housing

A Langley man has been appointed the new president and CEO of a faith organization that operates 21 senior-living communities across B.C., including three in White Rock.

Marc Kinna was announced as the head of Baptist Housing in a news release issued Monday (Nov. 2).

He replaces departing CEO Howard Johnson.

Kinna has been with Baptist Housing – which operates Evergreen Care, Evergreen Heights and Evergreen Manor in White Rock – since 2006 and currently serves as executive vice-president of operation and chief operating officer. His appointment to president and CEO takes effect Nov. 16.

Kinna has a business degree from UBC and a master’s in business administration from Trinity Western University. He is past-president of the B.C. Seniors Living Association and has served on the board of WINGS Fellowship Ministries for the past 10 years.

“I consider it to be an honour to serve our mission at Baptist Housing and I am excited about our future as our team continues to enhance and expand the services we offer seniors in British Columbia,” Kinna said in the release.

Kinna’s current role will be filled by Baptist Housing’s vice-president of human resources, Terri Griffing, the release adds.

