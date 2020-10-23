Marble bears to ‘dance’ on Surrey street in developer-funded $200K sculpture

'In the Spirit' sculpture will be installed near Eaglequest golf course

Artist John McKinnon’s “In the Spirit” sculpture will stand on city-owned land near a development in Fleetwood. (Photo: Anthem Properties/Ballard Fine Art)

A developer will spend more than $200,000 to install a white-marble sculpture of three “dancing bears” on city-owned land near the company’s new Fleetwood-area townhouses.

Anthem Properties is building the Wood & Water development adjacent to the redesigned Eaglequest Coyote Creek golf course, in the 7700-block of 152nd Street.

In a public art contribution mandated by city hall, the company has elected to install “In the Spirit,” carved by B.C.-based artist John McKinnon, on what’s considered a “high-profile” location near a roundabout on 77th Avenue/Sitka Drive.

The agreement is detailed in a reported OK’d by Surrey city council on Oct. 19.

The total value of the artwork is $200,000, according to the report, and includes all costs to commission and install it, plus $25,000 for maintenance. “The implementation of the artwork and its installation does not require any City funding,” the report notes.

Such deals are processed through Surrey’s Private Development Public Art Program, which gives developers the option to provide money to the city’s public art reserve, or commission artwork for installation.

The sculptured bears are each 2.6 metres high and weigh close to 3,000 kilograms. The artist’s inspiration is, in part, Bear Creek, which runs through the development.

Coming soon to Surrey, BC. Wood & Water is our newest mixed use, master planned community, offering a variety of 2 bed+den townhomes to 4 bed+den duplexes in Surrey’s desirable Fleetwood neighourhood. Book a private preview appointment by registering at https://t.co/x2RN0Y2HSM pic.twitter.com/Hz4LMlLWCy — Anthem (@TheAnthemWay) July 21, 2020

In an artist statement, McKinnon says his objective is “to create a space where people can come to and re-energize themselves, a place where they can relax, have fun and enjoy a link between the formal structure of the modern world and nature.”

Ballard Fine Art helped Anthem Properties commission the sculpture, due for installation in early 2022, according to the council report.

The development will include 265 townhomes and duplexes, a four-storey rental apartment, amenity building, daycare and retail space. It was approved by city council in February 2018, following a public hearing that lasted close to eight hours.

