Marathon on skis at the Loppet

The Yeoman family from Houston won the Family Marathon Km Tracker Event at this year's Spirit of the Lakes Loppet and Family Marathon at Omineca Ski Club in Burns Lake on March 2. Thirty-seven people joined the event where participants could ski from 30 to 120 kilometres. (Rachelle van Zanten photo)

  • Mar. 13, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

