Maple Ridge tops in collecting used oil

Maple Ridge is number one when it comes to collecting that dirty, black oil do-it-yourselfers drain regularly from their cars or trucks.

According to the B.C. Used Oil Management Association, the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society depot in Albion Industrial Area is the top collector in B.C., based on the volume of used oil, filters and anti-freeze collected.

Kim Day, executive-director the society, said the depot has been taking the dirty oil since “forever.”

After the big bin is filled, the used oil is hauled to Terra Pure, in North Vancouver, where it’s re-refined and resold as motor oil or used for making fuel oil. Meanwhile, the metal oil filters are used to make rebar, nails and wire, while the plastic containers can be used to make flowerpots, guard rails or patio furniture.

“It’s a good thing because it makes sure people are not dumping it down the drain,” Day said.

The Ridge Meadows depot collected the most oil of any location, 113,000 litres, in 2019, along with 4,000 litres of anti-freeze.

“We launched the Top Collectors recognition program to thank the dedicated return collection facilities … for participating in our program, and to create enthusiasm amongst the RCF staff for doing what can sometimes be a messy job,” said David Lawes, executive-director with the used oil management association in a release. It’s the first year for the award program. Thirty top used oil recyclers were named.

He said that three-quarters of the used oil that’s collected is recycled back into new oil while the remainder is used for other energy products.

