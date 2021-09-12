Maple Ridge to get its second household hazardous waste drop-off day

Maple Ridge residents will have to pre-register for the event as there are limited spots. (Ridge Meadows Recycling Society/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows Recycling Society, along with the city of Maple Ridge and Terrapure, is organizing a Household Hazardous Waste drop-off day this September.

This will be the second time the event will be hosted, and according to the society’s Leanne Koehn, it will be the second time in 30 years that Maple Ridge will be getting an opportunity to drop-off their hazardous waste.

“Last year’s event was a great success,” said president Sandy Sigmund of the society, “Over 7,000 kg of material was collected and disposed of safely. I’m looking forward to seeing how much we collect this year.”

READ MORE: Free household hazardous waste disposal event in Maple Ridge

Residents of Maple Ridge can register online for this one-time, free drop-off event to bring in household quantities of hazardous household waste. Bringing them to the drop off event will ensure they are safely disposed of and will not end up contaminating the groundwater or cause other environmental problems.

Items such as oven and toilet cleaners, bleach, brake fluid, concentrated acids, herbicides, liquid car wax, lye, swimming pool chemicals, mothballs, rust removers, wood preservatives, nail polish remover, furniture polish, darkroom chemicals, rubber or plastic cement, roofing tar, charcoal briquettes, perm/hair dye solutions, adhesives, resins, caulking, and more.

The society is urging residents to only bring household hazardous waste to the event to avoid any unnecessary line-ups and recycle other things they want to, at other times.

Maple Ridge residents will need to pre-register online for the event that will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drop-off area will be located at the corner of River Road and 236th Street. Upon arrival, residents will need to show their confirmation email and provide proof they are a Maple Ridge resident.

Registration spots will be limited and online forms are now available at Ridge Meadows Recycling Society’s website – www.rmrecycling.org

ALSO READ: Illegal trash disposal an issue in Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows

Have a story tip? Email: priyanka.ketkar@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News