Maple Ridge street shut down after crash

Police shut down 240 Street after a single vehicle accident. (The News files)

A street in Maple Ridge was shut down Monday afternoon after a single vehicle accident.

Police are still on scene investigating along 240 Street in between 116 and 118 Avenues where the vehicle crashed into a light standard. One person in the vehicle was determined to be unconscious.

****Update**** The Northbound lane at 240th is open to traffic. Thanks for your continued patience while police are on scene. — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) April 13, 2021

Air ambulance had initially been called to the scene and a landing zone was established but was eventually called off.

“Officers are still on scene at a single vehicle MVI, it is still in the early stages of the investigation. There are no further details available at this time,” said Const. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

At about 5 p.m. the northbound lane along 240th was reopened to traffic.

• More to come as information is released.

