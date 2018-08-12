Maple Ridge store robbed two times in one night

Store owner says thieves made off with $15,000 worth of goods

Thieves rifle through racks of clothes at Laces Footwear Clothing in Haney Place Mall. (Contributed)

A clothing store in Maple Ridge was targeted by thieves two times in one night.

A video posted to Facebook by the owner of Laces Footwear Clothing, Steve Pettit, shows two people wearing hats and hoodies grabbing t-shirts and other clothing items and throwing them into a basket or box before running out of the store at 4:51 a.m. on Aug. 5, one of them with clothing items in his arms.

The whole incident takes place within 30 seconds.

“This is how fast they work,” said Pettit in his online post showing the store’s security video.

Pettit said that his store was hit two hours later by somebody else and that the goods stolen are worth a total of $15,000.

He also posted photographs of the empty shelves and the door at the back of the store in Haney Place Mall where the thieves gained entrance.

“I can’t believe the mall security didn’t notice my door wide open,” he said.

“I am done with it,” added Pettit.

Pettit is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of the stolen items to message him on Facebook right away.