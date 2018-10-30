Maple Ridge SPCA investigates Zap-strapped dead cat

The Maple Ridge branch of the B.C. SPCA is investigating the death of a cat after it was found deceased in a park, with Zap straps around its legs and neck.

The cat had been placed on a swing in Cook Park in central Maple Ridge. It was discovered by a passerby around 10:40 a.m. on Oct. 26.

“There is no direct evidence right away that the cat died of strangulation,” said Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer with the B.C. SPCA.

“We can’t come to a conclusion right now whether the cat was deceased when those were put on or whether that was put on and was the cause of death,” she added of the Zap straps.

The body has since been sent off for a necropsy and there is an open investigation.

Cook Park stretches between 119 Avenue and Cook Avenue, just west of 212 Street.

The RCMP have confirmed they have an open file on the feline.

“Whether it was mischief … or whether the cat was killed by, let’s say a predator and then some kids found it and decided to do that, obviously extremely problematic.

“Is it technically illegal under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act? No. We would have to be able to establish that the animal was in distress,” Moriarty added.

A posting on social media indicated there may have been more than one animal found with Zap-straps binding its legs and neck, but so far the SPCA only has the one cat in its care.

“If others were found, absolutely we want to be contacted,” said Moriarty.

“Once cause of death is determined, either way, we will be seeking information if anybody has evidence as to who might have done this to contact us.”

• Anyone with information is being asked to contact the B.C. SPCA at 1-855-622-7722.