Maple Ridge soccer star diagnosed with heart failure, possible exposure to COVID-19

Karina LeBlanc diagnosed with pleural effusion

Soccer star Karina Leblanc announced B.C. Summer Games for Maple Ridge in 2017. (THE NEWS/files)

Maple Ridge soccer star Karina LeBlanc announced on Sunday that she has been possibly been exposed to COVID-19 after a stay in hospital where she learned she is suffering from heart failure.

In a social media post dated April 5, LeBlanc said she is asking for prayers.

“I’ve had a difficult last couple of days,” the new mother began in a video post.

“You know we gave birth to baby Paris just over a week ago, which was amazing. She is happy and healthy,” she said.

But, after the former team Canada goaltender got home from the hospital she started having symptoms of shortness of breath along with some “weird” things going on with her body.

When the symptoms didn’t stop after a couple of days she contacted her doctor who told her to get to the hospital as quickly as possible.

Doctors there diagnosed her with pleural effusion brought on by heart failure, said the Maple Ridge native.

According to the Canadian Cancer Society, pleural effusion is an abnormal buildup of fluid in the pleural cavity, the space between the lungs and the chest wall.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge Olympian shares message about body image with maternity photos

However, during her stay at the hospital, “there was a COVID-19 passing”, and LeBlanc said, there is a possibility that she was exposed to the virus.

LeBlanc, 39, was the first Canadian player to take part in five FIFA World Cups. The charismatic goalkeeper played for Canada from 1998 to 2015, retiring as the second-longest serving member in women’s national team history.

LeBlanc won 110 caps for Canada, collecting six CONCACAF medals and two Pan American Games medals in addition to the 2012 Olympic bronze. She finished her career with a Canadian-record 47 clean sheets.

Currently LeBlanc is at home, quarantined in a separate room from her husband and new born baby, Paris, where she will be for the next eight days.

“I am separated from Paris and my husband,” said LeBlanc.

READ MORE: Karina LeBlanc named to Canada Soccer Hall of Fame

“So I can’t hold her, touch her, put her down for bed at night. Which is really difficult for a mom who has just given birth,” added LeBlanc, who is also anxious about the possibility she has contracted COVID-19.

“Obviously my system’s not as healthy as it usually is with having liquids in my lungs and whatnot,” she said.

The drive to the hospital was the most difficult, said LeBlanc, because her daughter held onto her finger for the ride.

“You have that moment that you want to around for her life,” she said trying to hold back tears.

LeBlanc then reminded her followers to enjoy their time with loved ones.

“Just keep loving and helping others where ever you can, and being of service to others where ever you can. Even if that means picking up the phone and calling somebody and telling them that you love them or you are sorry,” she said.

Â 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Maple Ridge News

Previous story
Williams Lake establishes $100K emergency fund in response to COVID-19
Next story
Register for a library card in Houston

Just Posted

Most Read

  • School meals program continue in Houston

    Food being packaged up to ensure students have nourishment

  • Babine Forest Products taking every precaution for employees

    While the lumber industry has seen a number of lay-offs in the past few months because of COVID-19 social distancing regulations, Babine Forest Products and Decker Lake Forest Products are still holding up well.

  • Feds announce details of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy

    The federal government announced that is was taking actions to help Canadian businesses, including newspapers, by proposing a wage subsidy that would cover 75 per cent of salary costs.

  • COVID-19: Latest message from Qualicum Beach

    Town officials conducted spot inspection on re-opened farmers market

  • Trust God

    A Southside person made a huge heart and the words trust God in the snow down York Road near Danskin. An inspiring message for all to see amidst tough times as people deal with self isolating because of the COVID 19. (Submitted photo)

  • NATIONS Cannabis freezes work on construction due to COVID-19 scare

    NATIONS Cannabis near Burns Lake was not spared from the havoc COVID-19 has created for many workplaces recently. The construction of their new facility has now come to a grinding halt, because of the founders' concerns about putting workers at risk of contracting the disease. Wes Sam and Marc Storms released a statement on their Facebook page, March 20, addressing the issue.

  • Cheslatta Carrier seeks own recycling depot for Southside

    The Cheslatta Carrier Nation is interested in bringing recycling to their own community. Right now, the nearest recycling facility is in Burns Lake, which is a two-hour round trip for Cheslatta Carrier community members.