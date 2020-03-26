Maple Ridge responds to provincial Emergency Program Act

City has deployed personnel into community to engage with citizens ignoring facility shutdowns

Maple Ridge mayor, Mike Morden has commended the province’s decision to invoke extraordinary powers under a State of Provincial Emergency to keep its citizens safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Right from the start of COVID-19 our council made a conscious decision to follow the lead of Dr. [Bonnie] Henry and the B.C. government in the response to this global health emergency,” Morden said.

“Today’s announcements end the patchwork of emergency declarations and provide local governments with new tools to ensure we can deploy local resources to effectively support the orders issued by Dr. Henry.”

Morden noted the Maple Ridge Emergency Operations Centre has been active for two weeks in anticipation of the provincial orders, and said there has been active engagement with the populace around following guidelines.

“We have deployed personnel into the community to engage with citizens who are ignoring the facility shutdowns enacted to stop the spread of COVID-19,” the mayor said.

“Our bylaws officers now have enhanced enforcement powers, who in conjunction with the Ridge Meadows RCMP, will escalate response where the community education message is not being followed.”

Morden said he and council are doing everything they can to flatten the curve of COVID-19.

“I have been in constant contact with all levels of government and our local school district and never before have I experienced unprecedented access to B.C. cabinet ministers as we work together to coordinate our efforts.”

