Maple Ridge RCMP warn of thefts from vehicles

Garage door openers stolen to break into homes.

  • Aug. 8, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Ridge Meadows RCMP are advising the public to lock their vehicles and removing items from them after a recent spike in thefts.

Police have seen a spike in theft from vehicles recently and, in some cases, garage door openers are being taken and used to break into homes.

To reduce the likelihood of being victimized:

• don’t leave garage door openers and keys in your car;

• don’t leave anything in your car such as gym bags, jackets, loose change, sunglasses, purses, electronic devices, wallets;

• report all suspicious activity as it’s happening or as soon as possible.

“If you see something, say something,” said Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk. “You know who belongs in your neighbourhood and who doesn’t. Someone checking car door handles, looking into car windows and walking in and out of random driveways should all be reported immediately to 911.”

Don’t leave items in your vehicles, take them with you.

Previous story
VIDEO: Brush fire behind McLeod Athletic Park in Langley (updated)
Next story
WATCH: Family members search for missing Hope woman in Chilliwack homeless camps

Just Posted

Cheer on Francis Sache of Chilliwack before he heads to the Worlds

  • 20 hours ago
  • by

 

Maple Ridge RCMP warn of thefts from vehicles

  • 20 hours ago

 

Tour de Rock’s Cruise 4 the Kids driving into Lake Cowichan

 

Charges laid in Vanderhoof hotel homicide

  • 20 hours ago

 

Most Read