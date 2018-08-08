Maple Ridge RCMP warn of thefts from vehicles

Ridge Meadows RCMP are advising the public to lock their vehicles and removing items from them after a recent spike in thefts.

Police have seen a spike in theft from vehicles recently and, in some cases, garage door openers are being taken and used to break into homes.

To reduce the likelihood of being victimized:

• don’t leave garage door openers and keys in your car;

• don’t leave anything in your car such as gym bags, jackets, loose change, sunglasses, purses, electronic devices, wallets;

• report all suspicious activity as it’s happening or as soon as possible.

“If you see something, say something,” said Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk. “You know who belongs in your neighbourhood and who doesn’t. Someone checking car door handles, looking into car windows and walking in and out of random driveways should all be reported immediately to 911.”

Don’t leave items in your vehicles, take them with you.